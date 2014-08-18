Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:21 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed as data offsets risk appetite

Mon Aug 18, 2014 9:42am EDT
 
* Canadian dollar at C$1.0890 or 91.83 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    By Leah Schnurr
    TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Monday as stronger risk
appetite in financial markets broadly was offset by data that
showed foreign investors were net sellers of Canadian securities
in June.
    The loonie was expected to trade in a range in the near term
with Canadian inflation and retail sales data due on Friday, and
with the annual gathering of central bankers and economists in
Jackson Hole getting underway later in the week.
    The currency lost some steam after data showed foreign
investors sold a net C$1.07 billion ($0.98 billion) worth of
Canadian securities in June. 
    Still, the loonie found some support as markets were less
worried about tensions in Ukraine following an escalation on
Friday. Ukraine had said its artillery had hit a Russian armored
column, while Russia denied its forces had crossed into Ukraine.
 
    "We've got a little bit of the potential for stability in
the geopolitical spectrum this morning," said Scott Smith,
senior market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary.
    "Russia is so interconnected with the developed world
economy, if that situation can get ironed out, that would be a
positive for growth correlated assets."
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0890 to the
greenback, or 91.83 U.S. cents, a hair weaker than Friday's
close of C$1.0889, or 91.84 U.S. cents.
    The loonie was also helped by some positive follow-through
from Friday's restated Canadian jobs numbers that showed the
economy added far more jobs in July than had been initially
erroneously reported.
    "It's still a mediocre labor market picture for the Canadian
economy, but a little more optimism there. It's not as though
it's in dire straits as was previously assumed," said Smith.
    For the session, the Canadian dollar is likely to trade in a
range between C$1.921 and C$1.0860 to C$1.0850, he said.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year off 3.3 Canadian
cents to yield 1.069 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 down 24 Canadian cents to yield 2.046 percent.

 (Editing by Chris Reese)
 