CANADA FX-C$ weakens after weaker-than-expected retail sales data

TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed the country's retail sales data for July unexpectedly declined by 0.1 percent from June, following six months of gains. At 8:39 a.m. (1237 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.1031 to the greenback, or 90.65 U.S. cents, weaker than prior to the data's release, but unchanged from Monday's close. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing b W Simon)