Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:13 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after weaker-than-expected retail sales data

Tue Sep 23, 2014 8:42am EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed the
country's retail sales data for July unexpectedly declined by
0.1 percent from June, following six months of gains.
    At 8:39 a.m. (1237 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.1031 to the greenback, or 90.65 U.S. cents, weaker than
prior to the data's release, but unchanged from Monday's close. 
  

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing b W Simon)
 