Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:15 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high on much stronger-than-expected jobs data

Fri Oct 10, 2014
 
TORONTO Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Friday after a report showed the economy added many more jobs than expected in September.

The Canadian dollar firmed as high as C$1.1160 to the greenback, or 89.61 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of C$1.1173 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.50 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)
 