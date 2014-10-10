CANADA FX-C$ hits session high on much stronger-than-expected jobs data

TORONTO Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Friday after a report showed the economy added many more jobs than expected in September.

The Canadian dollar firmed as high as C$1.1160 to the greenback, or 89.61 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of C$1.1173 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.50 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)