Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:11 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canadian dollar strengthens to three-week high after CPI data

Fri Nov 21, 2014 8:46am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-week high after Canada's annual inflation rate jumped to 2.4 percent in October, surpassing economists' expectations.

The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.1201 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.28 U.S. cents, shortly after the data was released, more than a cent stronger than Thursday's close at C$1.1306, or 88.45 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
 