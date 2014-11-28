C$ briefly trims some losses after GDP data

TORONTO Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly pared some session losses against the U.S. dollar after higher-than-expected third quarter Canadian growth figures.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.1383, or 87.85 U.S. cents shortly after the data was released, stronger than just prior to the release, but weaker than Thursday's close at C$1.1332, or 88.25 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)