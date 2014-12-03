CANADA FX-Canadian dollar strengthens after Bank of Canada statement

TORONTO Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to session high after the Bank of Canada said the country's economic recovery was broadening, but cautioned that plunging oil prices was a risk.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.1352 to the greenback, or 88.09 U.S. cents after the central bank statement, stronger than prior to the release and Tuesday's close of C$1.1394, or 87.77 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)