TORONTO Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses to a session low after stronger than expected U.S. employment data and weaker than expected Canadian jobs data.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.1441 to the greenback, or 87.40 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1375, or 87.91 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)