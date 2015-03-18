Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:59 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ strengthens sharply from six-year lows after Fed news

Wed Mar 18, 2015 2:22pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened sharply from six-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled a more cautious outlook for U.S. economic growth and slashed its projected interest rate path.

The Canadian dollar, which had already begun strengthening notably ahead of the Fed's announcement, touched C$1.2682 against the greenback, or 78.85 U.S. cents, after the statement. This was firmer than Tuesday's finish of C$1.2785, or 78.22 and significantly stronger than the C$1.2824, or 77.98 U.S. cents, it hit earlier in the session, its weakest level since March 2009. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)
 