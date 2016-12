CANADA FX-C$ pares session losses after January GDP data

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared earlier session losses against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, strengthening after data showed January growth was better than feared.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2724 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, roughly half a cent stronger than immediately before the data was released, but still weaker than Monday's finish at C$1.2693, or 78.78 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)