CANADA FX-Canadian dollar pares losses after unexpected job gains

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared earlier session losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday after domestic employment figures showed the economy unexpectedly created jobs in March.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2620 to the greenback, or 79.24 U.S. cents shortly after the data was released, stronger than just before the report, but still weaker than Thursday's Bank of Canada close at C$1.2592, or 79.42 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)