CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases on greenback rally, China data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2594 or 79.40 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, despite stronger crude, hurt by the greenback's broad rally and surprisingly weak export data out of China that pressured commodity-linked currencies such as Canada's. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in the coming months have underpinned the U.S. dollar's renewed strength. Meanwhile, data showed China's export sales contracted 15 percent in March, deepening worries about the economic growth of one of the world's biggest commodity consumers. * At 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2594 to the greenback, or 79.40 U.S. cents, modestly weaker than Friday's Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2580, or 79.49 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2555 Its weakest was C$1.2646. * No major market moving economic data is expected Monday. * Key economic data in the coming days include U.S. retail sales data for March on Tuesday, and the Bank of Canada's April rate decision and Monetary Policy Report, on Wednesday. . * U.S. crude prices were up 2.61 percent at $52.99, while Brent crude added 1.88 percent to $58.96. * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2550 and C$1.2650 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.518 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.364 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -3.8, while the 10-year spread was -58.3. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)