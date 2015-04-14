Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:00 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps more than a cent as US$ falls after data

Tue Apr 14, 2015 9:48am EDT
 
* Canadian dollar at C$1.2480, or 80.13 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Tuesday
rallied more than a cent against its U.S. counterpart, which
fell broadly after U.S. retail sales data came in slightly short
of market expectations and the price of crude, a key Canadian
export, rose.
    U.S. data showed that while retail sales rebounded 0.9
percent last month, their largest gain in a year, they still
came in below the 1 percent rise economists were forecasting.
 
    Following the data, the U.S. dollar fell broadly against a
basket of currencies. 
    Oil prices also climbed on Tuesday, after a forecast that
shale oil output in the United States would show its first
monthly decline in more than four years. Tensions in Yemen also
had analysts worried that the civil war could destabilize its
northern neighbor and top oil producer, Saudi Arabia. 

    * At 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2480 to the greenback, or 80.13 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2592,
or 79.42 U.S. cents.
    * Canadian home prices rose 0.3 percent in March from a
month earlier and increased 4.7 percent from a year earlier,
according to the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price
Index. 
    * U.S. small business confidence fell 2.8 points to 95.2 in
March as hiring and capital spending plans weakened in further
signs economic growth slowed during the first quarter.
    * U.S. producer prices rose in March, in line with
expectations. 
    * The Canadian dollar's strongest level of the session was
C$1.2473. Its weakest was C$1.2603.
    * Key economic data this week includes the Bank of Canada's
April rate decision and Monetary Policy Report, due on
Wednesday. 
    * U.S. crude prices were up 1.39 percent at $52.63,
while Brent crude added 0.45 percent to $58.19. 
    * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year up 2 Canadian cents
to yield 0.506 percent and the benchmark 10-year 
rising 51 Canadian cents to yield 1.3 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -0.2, while the
10-year spread was -56.7.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
 