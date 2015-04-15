Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:58 EST
CANADA FX-C$ rebounds after Bank of Canada statement

Wed Apr 15, 2015 10:18am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady and talked down the probability of another interest rate cut.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.2440 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.39 U.S. cents following the Bank's statement and monetary policy report, nearly a cent stronger than just prior to announcement, and stronger than Tuesday's finish of C$1.2490, or 80.06 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 