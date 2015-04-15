CANADA FX-C$ rebounds after Bank of Canada statement

(Adds details from Bank of Canada, economist comment, market reaction)

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2416, or 80.54 U.S. cents

* Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Wednesday powered to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in a week after the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady and talked down the probability of another rate cut.

Canada's central bank estimated that the oil price crash had cut growth to zero during the first quarter, down from the annualized 1.5 percent it had forecast in January.

It expected the economy to pick up, however, as its surprise 25 basis point rate cut in January and improving U.S. demand help non-energy exports and labor markets improve.

"They are talking down the impact of the oil shock and talking down rate cut risks, and so one might expect CAD should follow the front end and reduce the probability of further cuts," said Derek Holt, vice president of economics at Scotiabank.