CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as BoJ stokes risk appetite, oil prices rise

* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.4006, or 71.40 U.S. cents

* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained against a stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday after a Bank of Japan rate cut into negative territory boosted global asset markets, while oil rallied and data showed Canadian and U.S. growth in line with economists' expectations.

The Canadian dollar settled at C$1.4006 to the greenback, or 71.40 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's official close of C$1.4048, or 71.18 U.S. cents.

It has made sharp gains since Jan. 20, when the currency hit its weakest since 2003 at C$1.4689.

"Another wild ride for dollar-Canada," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial, who added a strong finish to the session bodes well for momentum.

"Canada has been a relative outperformer based predominantly on crude oil," he added.