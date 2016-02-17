CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil prices rise on output talks

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3810 or 72.41 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

TORONTO Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as crude oil prices rose on output talks, while domestic data pointed to a shift toward manufacturing as a driver of growth.

Oil prices rose as efforts led by Russia and Saudi Arabia to broker a deal to freeze production levels and ease a global glut turned to Iran. Its oil minister was to speak later Wednesday morning about the producers' meeting.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.72 percent to $29.54 a barrel.

Stock market gains added to support for the risk-sensitive commodity currency.

Commercial borrowing by small businesses in Canada picked up in December on strength in sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture, data from PayNet showed.

At 9:32 a.m. EST (1432 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.3810 to the greenback, or 72.41 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's official close of C$1.3881, or 72.04 U.S. cents.