CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens the most in nearly 4 weeks as oil soars
(Adds analyst quotes and details on OPEC deal, updates prices)
* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3109, or 76.28 U.S. cents
* Loonie touches its strongest since Friday at C$1.3087
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
* 10-year yield touches new historic low intraday at 0.915 percent
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened the most in nearly four weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices soared on a deal by major oil producers to limit output.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up $2.38 at $47.05 a barrel after sources told Reuters that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has struck a deal to limit crude output at its policy meeting in November.
The OPEC news gave the Canadian dollar a boost after the currency had been pressured recently by soft domestic data and dovish comments from Bank of Canada Governor Poloz, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX. Continued...