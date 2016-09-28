CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens the most in nearly 4 weeks as oil soars

(Adds analyst quotes and details on OPEC deal, updates prices)

* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3109, or 76.28 U.S. cents

* Loonie touches its strongest since Friday at C$1.3087

* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

* 10-year yield touches new historic low intraday at 0.915 percent

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened the most in nearly four weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices soared on a deal by major oil producers to limit output.

U.S. crude oil futures settled up $2.38 at $47.05 a barrel after sources told Reuters that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has struck a deal to limit crude output at its policy meeting in November.