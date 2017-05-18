CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips, weighed by lower oil prices

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3613, or 73.46 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell, while political uncertainty in Washington weighed further on stocks. U.S. crude oil prices fell 1 percent to $48.58 on signs that the market remained well supplied with crude despite efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big exporters to curb production and support prices. A selloff in U.S. stocks looked set to extend into its second day as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his pro-growth agenda. Safe-haven currencies, such as the yen and the Swiss franc, have outperformed on the political uncertainty at the expense of commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar, which are more sensitive to the outlook for global growth. At 9:23 a.m. ET (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3613 to the greenback, or 73.46 U.S. cents, down 0.1 percent, according to Reuters data. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3582 TO C$1.3669. On Wednesday it touched its strongest in nearly three weeks at C$1.3573. Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to C$15.1 billion in March, led by buying of corporate instruments, Statistics Canada said. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 1 Canadian cents to yield 0.664 percent and the 10-year climbing 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.439 percent. Canadian inflation data for April and retail sales data for March are due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)