Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:07 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canada dlr hits 1-wk low vs US dlr after Canada jobs

Fri Aug 7, 2009 7:10am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

LONDON Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on Friday, hitting a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart after data showed a much bigger-than-expected fall in Canadian employment.

Canada posted net job losses in July of 44,500, about three times the losses expected, but the unemployment rate remained unchanged from June at 8.6 percent as fewer people participated in the labour market [ID:nOTT001673].

The Canada dollar fell, pushing the U.S. currency CAD=D4 up around 0.6 percent on the day to C$1.0851, its highest level in a week.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

 