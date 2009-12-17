Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:53 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

RPT-U.S. dollar extends gains; euro at 3-month low

Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:09am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change in text)

LONDON Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended gains against other major currencies on Thursday as players unwound dollar-short positions ahead of the year-end.

The euro slipped to a new three-month low of $1.4356 EUR=, down 1.2 percent on the day, Reuters data showed.

The Swiss franc also fell to a three-month low of $1.0492 CHF=, or 1 percent lower on the day against the U.S. unit.

The Canadian dollar hit a three-week low against the U.S. dollar at C$1.0714 CAD=D4. The dollar index, which tracks the performance of the greenback versus a basket of six other major currencies, rose to 77.701 .DXY, its highest since early September. (Reporting by London forex team)

 