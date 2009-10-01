CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns lower as equities and data weigh

* C$ at C$1.0769 to the US$, or 92.86 U.S. cents

* Focus on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls for September

* Bond prices remain higher across the curve (Recasts)

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was lower versus the greenback on Thursday as a slide in equities and weak U.S. economic data combined to shake the currency of gains made earlier in the session.

The turn lower in Canada's dollar came as North American equities were down more than 1 percent after U.S. data showed a weak labor market last week and below-forecast manufacturing sector growth in September, which could hamper the nascent economic recovery. [ID:nN01395512]

The data dragged the Canadian unit as low as C$1.0774 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.82 U.S. cents, down from an earlier high of C$1.0672 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.70 U.S. cents.

By 11:35 a.m. (1535 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.0769 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.86 U.S. cents, down from Wednesday's close at C$1.0707 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.40 U.S. cents.

"Equity markets are down and weakening through the day and there is just notable caution today ... with the data that came out and the data that's expected tomorrow," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Friday's U.S. jobs report is expected to draw plenty of attention from currency traders. The report is expected to show the pace of job losses in September slowed from August, but the jobless rate is seen rising. ECONUS

No key Canadian economic data comes out until Tuesday when the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index report for September is due. That will be followed by September housing starts figures on Thursday and the more key jobs data for September on Friday.

G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meeting in Istanbul on Saturday will try to figure out how to put into practice the lofty promises endorsed by G20 leaders last week, a senior Canadian finance official said. [ID:N01263572]

BONDS STICK HIGHER

Canadian bonds held higher across the curve on the surprise jump in U.S. weekly jobless claims, while North American stocks were pinned lower and lifted the appeal of more secure assets like government debt.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 8 Canadian cents at C$99.58 to yield 1.224 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR gained 35 Canadian cents to C$103.95 to yield 3.269 percent.

The 30-year bond CA30YT=RR climbed 40 Canadian cents to C$120.00 to yield 3.822 percent. (Additional reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)