Canadian dollar rises, U.S. rescue vote eyed

*Canadian dollar rises 0.2 percent against greenback

*Investors await vote on revised U.S. bailout plan

*Bonds rally on safe haven bid as equities drop

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. greenback on Wednesday in a slight rebound from the big losses of the previous session as investors awaited a key vote on the revised U.S. bailout plan for the financial markets.

Canadian bond prices rallied on a safe haven bid as equities markets opened lower.

At 9:42 a.m. (1342 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0623 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.14 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0642, or 93.97 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.

The currency rose 0.2 percent against the greenback, barely cutting into the 1.9 percent it lost in the previous session.

"The Canadian dollar's rally against the U.S. dollar overnight was primarily a rebound after quarter-end factors," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.