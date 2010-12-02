Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:25 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to highest in two weeks, bonds fall

Thu Dec 2, 2010 8:27am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

   * C$ jumps to 99.01 U.S. cents
 * Bonds fall as risk sentiment flows to stocks
 TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
gains against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, rising for a second
straight session with appetite for risk stoked by rallying
equity markets.
 World stocks rose for a second day in a row, while the euro
extended its hefty gains, as expectations grew the European
Central Bank might deliver measures to alleviate worries over
euro zone debt. ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet holds a news
conference at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) following the central bank's
executive council meeting
 Market watchers were eying the C$1.0080 level, or 99.21
U.S. cents, which represents important technical chart support.
It briefly touched C$1.0079 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.22 U.S
cents, its highest since Nov. 16.
 "We may see another run at it, perhaps through it,
depending on the risk appetite as generally measured by equity
valuations today," said Jack Spitz, managing director of
foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.
 "It's been a fairly active session for Canada buying."
 At 8:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0100 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.01 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.0170 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.33 U.S. cents, at
Wednesday's close.
 Canadian government bonds tracked U.S. Treasuries lower as
appetite for riskier assets such as stocks drew investors away
from the relative safety of government debt.
 The two-year government of Canada bond CA2YT=RR fell 9
Canadian cents to yield 1.724 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR slipped 60 Canadian cents to yield 3.251 percent.
 The Canadian dollar's upside may be challenged ahead of
Friday's release of the Canadian November jobs reports. It will
be the last major piece of data to consider before the Bank of
Canada's next interest rate decision on Dec. 7. The U.S. jobs
report is also on tap on Friday.
 The market is already pricing near-certainty that the
central bank will leave unchanged the target for the overnight
interest rate at 1 percent. BOCWATCH
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 