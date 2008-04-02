Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:48 EST
Commodity prices boost Canadian dollar

Wed Apr 2, 2008 10:30am EDT
 
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, April 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to
its highest level since late last week versus the U.S. dollar
on Wednesday as prices for key Canadian exports like oil and
gold rebounded.
 Domestic bond prices, with no Canadian economic data to
consider, followed the bigger U.S. Treasury market lower across
the curve after a surprise increase in U.S. private employment
for March.
 At 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.0183
to the U.S. dollar, or 98.20 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0217 to
the U.S. dollar, or 97.88 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.
 The bulk of the Canadian currency's rise was pegged to a
rally in oil prices above $101 a barrel and a rebound in gold
prices from a two-month low on Tuesday.
 Another support for the Canadian dollar was news earlier
this week that some struggling financial firms shored up their
balance sheets, viewed by many as a sign that the worst of the
global credit crisis may be over.
 "There seems to be a bit of a 'buy North America' trend
under way. Sentiment toward the U.S. has certainly improved and
there is a little less concern about the downside risks for the
U.S. economy," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
 "So there's a sense that maybe the worst is behind us, and
that sense could prove fleeting, but for now that seems to be
the mood."
 A speech early on Wednesday by Bank of Canada Senior Deputy
Governor Paul Jenkins did not affect the Canadian dollar as he
rehashed comments the bank made last month when it cut interest
rates.
 The completion of Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD.TO: Quote) $7.7
billion cash and stock deal for New Jersey-based Commerce
Bancorp earlier this week may also have removed some of the
pressure from the Canadian dollar.
 BONDS PINNED LOWER
 Canadian bond prices were wedged lower as U.S. data showed
that the U.S. private sector unexpectedly added jobs in March,
which could bode well for the more important March jobs report
due out of the United States on Friday.
 The data on the private sector followed months of grim
economic data out of the United States and offered a touch of
optimism about the health of the U.S. economy.
 The report weighed on bond prices in Canada where dealers
are awaiting Canada's jobs data for March, also due on Friday.
 "It's mostly in response to the better-than-expected ADP
report we saw out of the U.S., which hints that Friday's
employment number might not be as negative as previously
thought," said Porter. "That's crushed bonds again and to some
extent that spilled over into Canada."
 The two-year bond was down 15 Canadian cents at C$102.23 to
yield 2.862 percent. The 10-year bond dropped 24 Canadian cents
to C$103.13 to yield 3.595 percent.
 The yield spread between the two- and 10-year bonds was
73.1 basis points, down from 78.0 points at the previous
close.
 The 30-year bond fell 44 Canadian cents to C$116.14 to
yield 4.051 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury
yielded 4.347 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 2.03 percent,
unchanged from the previous close.
 (Editing by Janet Guttsman)
 