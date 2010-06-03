CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 2-week high, jobs in focus

* C$ dips to 96.04 U.S. cents

TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar backpedaled from a two-week high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as market players reduced risky positions ahead of Friday's double serving of jobs reports from Canada and the United States.

The currency CAD=D4 began the session firmer, hitting its highest level since May 18 at C$1.0333 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.78 U.S. cents, as oil prices rose and global equity markets rallied on growing investor risk appetite.

It closed at C$1.0412 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.04 U.S. cents, down from Wednesday's close of C$1.0384 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.30 U.S. cents.

"It's following risk flows today. We're stuck in a broader range for the Canadian dollar," said Tyson Wright, senior foreign exchange trader at Custom House, a currency services firm.

Canada's dollar absorbed tepid May U.S. retail sales data on Thursday as well as reports that the U.S. added private-sector jobs in May and that jobless claims dipped in the latest week. But the main course is the U.S. May jobs report on Friday, which may provide vital evidence on the state of economic recovery. [ID:nN0360959]