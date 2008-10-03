Canadian dollar has biggest weekly drop in decades

* Canada's dollar ends week 4.5 pct lower versus greenback

* U.S. House passes $700 bln financial bailout package

* Bonds rise on concerns of global recession

By John McCrank

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar suffered its biggest weekly decline in at least 38 years against the U.S. dollar this week as the passage by Congress of the $700 billion U.S. rescue package on Friday failed to persuade investors that the worst of the financial crisis was behind them.

Bond prices rose and yields fell as fears of a global recession had many in the market betting that central banks would soon be cutting interest rates to spur growth.

The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0815 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.46 cents, down from C$1.0799 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.60 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.

The currency ended the week down 4.5 percent against the greenback, its biggest one-week drop since at least 1970, according to Thomson Reuters data. Early in the session it touched a 13-month low, but regained some ground after the passage of the rescue package for the besieged U.S. financial sector. See [ID:nSP58422]