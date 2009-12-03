CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as jobless claims outweigh oil

* Canadian dollar falls to 94.83 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower after jobless claims data

* Eye on Friday's U.S., Canadian jobs reports

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's currency fell on Thursday morning as stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims data boosted the greenback and outweighed the support provided by rising oil prices.

The uptick in oil prices helped push the Canadian dollar in the overnight session to as high as C$1.0464 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.57 U.S. cents.

But the currency eased as investors digested the weekly U.S. jobless claims data as well as comments from European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, who said a forthcoming refinancing operation for banks would be the last. [nECBNEWS] [FRX/]

Weekly data showed the number of U.S. workers filing for first-time jobless benefits slipped in the latest week, adding to hopes the job market is improving and allaying jitters from Wednesday's worse-than-expected private-sector jobs figures.

At 9:35 a.m. (1435 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0545 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.83 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0502 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.22 U.S cents, in the previous session.

"There's a lot of choppy behavior in the currency markets right now as the market deciphers what Trichet is saying," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

"Theoretically, the Canadian dollar should be marginally stronger in conjunction with a bid to risk, but the U.S. dollar itself is coming back on the better than expected weekly jobs claims numbers," Spitz said.

Canada is due to report November employment data on Friday, which is expected to show more encouraging signs of an economy in repair and a gain of 15,000 jobs. ECONCA [ID:nN0236002]

Canadian bond prices were weaker as risk appetite shot higher on the jobless claims news.

