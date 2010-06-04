CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls on Europe woes, shrugs off strong jobs

* C$ down at 95.60 U.S. cents

* Canada adds 24,700 jobs vs 12,500 forecast

* Bond prices edge higher across curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. currency on Friday as investors shrugged off stronger-than-expected Canadian jobs growth to focus on fresh concerns about the outlook for European and global growth.

Canada added 24,700 jobs in May, almost double the expected number, as the economy posted its fifth consecutive monthly increase in employment. The unemployment rate remained at 8.1 percent in May, matching market forecasts. [ID:nN04104059]

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 briefly firmed to a session high of C$1.0352 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.60 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0379, or 96.35 U.S. cents, just before the data's release. It then quickly touched a session low of C$1.0475 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.47 U.S. cents.

"Everybody's completely ignoring the fantastic news we had from the employment numbers and concentrating on the bigger picture, which looks like more woes for the debt situation in Europe," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.