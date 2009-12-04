Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:56 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as U.S. data sparks rate worries

Fri Dec 4, 2009 4:50pm EST
 
 * Canadian dollar slides to 94.53 U.S. cents
 * Canada adds 79,000 jobs in November
 * Bond prices lower across the curve
 (Adds official C$ closing level, updates bond prices)
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against
the U.S. currency on Friday, squeezed by weak commodity prices
and a surging greenback, which climbed on employment data that
showed the U.S. shed far fewer jobs than expected in November.
 Initially, the U.S. numbers helped to boost global equity
markets and the Canadian currency climbed as high as C$1.0433
to the U.S. dollar, or 95.85 U.S. cents.
 But as the surprisingly strong employment data boosted
hopes that a recovery was in the making, it also raised the
possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve could move to raise
interest rates sooner than expected, said George Davis, chief
technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
 "Because of that, we've seen the (U.S.) dollar basically
rally aggressively across the board and that has been the main
factor that has taken dollar/Canada off the lows," Davis said.
 U.S. employers cut just 11,000 jobs in November, far fewer
than expected, while the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 10
percent. [ID:nN03103070]
 An earlier report showed Canada's economy created far more
jobs than expected in November and the unemployment rate fell,
suggesting a recovery is in the making.
 Statistics Canada reported a net employment gain of 79,000
jobs, beating analysts expectations of a 15,000 gain. The
unemployment rate edged lower to 8.5 percent from 8.6 percent
in October. Analysts had expected a rise to 8.7 percent.
[ID:nN04141170]
 Market watchers also said the report's details were strong,
with full-time employment rising by 39,000, with some 40,000
jobs added to part-time payrolls. The employment market was
strongest in the services sector, with the largest growth in
education.
 The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0579 to the U.S. dollar,
or 94.53 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's finish at C$1.0547 to
the U.S. dollar, or 94.81 U.S. cents.
 The price of crude, a key Canadian export, weighed on the
currency, falling below $76 a barrel, due in part to the
stronger U.S. dollar, while gold prices fell below $1,150 an
ounce. [O/R] [USD/] [GOL/]
 BOND PRICES LOWER
 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve following
the jobs data, but the selling began on both sides of the
border even before the release of the employment reports,
analysts said.
 "Better than expected jobs reports might feed ... stronger
than expected near-term growth views. But at the same time the
take back is that it makes markets nervous that perhaps central
bankers are going to take the punch bowl away earlier than
expected," said Derek Holt, an economist at Scotia Capital.
 The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR fell 28 Canadian
cents to C$99.97 to yield 1.268 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR slipped 67 Canadian cents to C$103.50 to yield 3.32
percent.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)
 ((jennifer.kwan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8178; Reuters
Messaging: jennifer.kwan.reuters.net@reuters.com))  
