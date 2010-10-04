CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stumbles as stocks dive, greenback climbs

* C$ ends at 97.85 U.S. cents

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar faltered against the U.S. currency on Monday with the Canadian currency getting weighed down by weak equity prices and the greenback getting a lift as the euro slid on concerns about the financial health of euro zone banks.

U.S. equities, typically a barometer of risk appetite, sank on Monday after disappointing economic data combined with worries about euro zone debt pushed investors away from riskier assets and sparked profit-taking after the stock market's recent rally. [.N]

The euro fell from more than a six-month high against the U.S. dollar as renewed concerns about the financial viability of euro zone banks made investors cut overly bullish bets on the currency. [FRX/]

"It reflects some concerns about the banking system there," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy.

A Swiss plan to tighten banking rules raised fears that bank profits would fall, while soft growth outlooks from Ireland and Greece put sovereign debt concerns in the spotlight again. [FRX/]

Chandler said investors may also be shunning risk ahead of key employment data due later this week.

"There are some fears about whether we might have soft employment reports in both Canada and the U.S. at the end of the week (and this) has sort of brought back the risk aversion," he said.

In Canada, forecasters are looking for a gain of 10,000 jobs in September, and an unemployment rate of 8.1 percent. [ID:nN01221816]

September U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to remain unchanged after a loss of 54,000 jobs in August, according to a Reuters poll of economists. [ECI/US]

The Canadian currency CAD=D4 ended at C$1.0220 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.85 U.S. cents, after earlier soaring as high as C$1.0180 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.23 U.S. cents, its highest level since Aug. 6. On Friday, the currency finished at C$1.0205 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.99 U.S. cents.

David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital, noted there is "strong demand" when the Canadian currency strengthens beyond C$1.0190 to the U.S. dollar.

"We've been in such a tight range in dollar/Canada recently that I think the corporate base we have, non-exporter types and especially some of our customers south of the border, are looking to pick up U.S. dollars on any moves on extreme levels of the range."

The Canadian dollar has traded recently in roughly a range between C$1.02 to C$1.03 to the U.S. dollar.

BONDS HIGHER

Canadian government bond prices were flat to higher as money flowed to safe-haven government debt.

The market followed U.S. Treasury prices, which rose on Monday as stock market losses and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve buying more assets to support the economy spurred demand. [US/]

"We've had yields down, bond prices higher, largely tracking equities which have slipped after a good run," Chandler said.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR ticked 2 Canadian cents higher to yield 1.363 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR added 40 Canadian cents to yield 2.749 percent.