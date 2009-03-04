CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns higher with risk appetite; bonds drop

* C$ rises nearly one U.S. cent

* Analysts still see downward pressure, eyes C$1.30 level

* Bonds weaken broadly with equity rally

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as risk appetite returned and oil prices rose, spurred by a solid rally in global equity markets.

The currency weakened overnight to as low as C$1.2968 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.11 U.S. cents, but gradually recovered on the prospect of more stimulus spending by China and firmer oil prices.

A senior Chinese economic planning official said China would increase spending in areas such as manufacturing and infrastructure, on top of the 4 trillion yuan ($585 billion) stimulus package unveiled in November. [ID:nBJC000263]

The gains accelerated into the North American session, hitting C$1.2712 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.67 U.S. cents, as stock markets rallied and key indexes ended more than 2 percent higher, including the Toronto Stock Exchange.