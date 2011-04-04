Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:11 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips from 3-yr highs, oil still supports

Mon Apr 4, 2011 5:08pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

   * Finishes at C$0.9675 to US$, or $1.0336
 * Ends five-day rising streak
 * Bond prices pick up after several weak sessions
 * Canada businesses see inflation pressures growing
 (Updates to close)
 TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased from
three-year highs against the U.S. dollar on Monday, breaking a
five-day rising streak, as market players mulled where next to
take the commodity-linked currency.
 Backed by oil prices sitting at peaks not seen since 2008,
the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 reached as high as C$0.9616 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0400, its strongest level since November
2007. It later eased back below Friday's close, where it spent
most of the afternoon in a 20-point range.
 "Basically, markets are taking a break from the volatility
we've seen in the last couple of weeks. But oil prices continue
to provide strength and support in the short-term," said Darren
Richardson, corporate dealer at CanadianForex.
 The currency finished at C$0.9675 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0336, down from Friday's North American finish of C$0.9644
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0369.
 Merger and acquisition activity also helped to buoy the
currency. China's Minmetals Resources 1208.HK, the country's
biggest metals trading firm, offered C$6.3 billion to buy
Canadian-listed copper producer Equinox Minerals EQN.TO.
 The Bank of Canada's first-quarter business outlook survey
showed companies maintained a positive outlook on the economy,
although sentiment on some forward-looking indicators, such as
future sales growth, have eased from previous surveys.
 Mounting price pressures from rising energy and food costs
are also expected to lift consumer inflation toward the upper
end of the central bank's comfort zone, the survey showed.
 This could push the central bank to raise its key interest
rate by mid-year as it seeks to keep inflation at the center of
its 1-3 percent target range.
 However, swap markets continue to maintain bets that there
is almost no chance the central bank will raise rates in April.
Odds of a May hike are also seen as low. The probability of a
September rate hike is fully priced in. BOCWATCH
 Still, the currency's technical picture remains somewhat
uncertain, given that there are few notable levels for the
currency between its current mark and its modern-day high of
C$0.9059, or US$1.1039, reached in November 2007, according to
Thomson Reuters dealing data.
 BONDS HIGHER
 Canadian bond prices were higher across the curve, rising
after a string of down sessions. There were few economic
releases to provide direction, but market players were on guard
for several U.S. Federal officials to speak in coming sessions,
including Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday night.
 Markets have been absorbing hawkish talk from some central
bankers recently, which has brought forward expectations for
when U.S. interest rates might be increased.
 Canada's two-year bond CA2YT=RR rose 4 Canadian cents to
yield 1.811 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 9
Canadian cents to yield 3.356 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)
 