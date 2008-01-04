Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:54 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canadian dollar dips below parity on Ivey letdown

Fri Jan 4, 2008 12:12pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dipped below
parity with the U.S. currency on Friday for the first time in
two week, after data showed domestic purchasing activity sagged
in December.
 The purchasing numbers landed in tandem with a gauge of the
U.S. services sector that topped estimates and helped the
greenback recover losses suffered earlier in the session.
 The Canadian dollar slid to C$1.0036 to the U.S. dollar, or
99.64 U.S. cents, from a pre-data level around US$1.0087, or
99.14 Canadian cents per U.S. dollar.
 It bounced back slightly and by 11:55 a.m. (1655 GMT) was
at US$1.0003, or 99.97 Canadian cents per U.S. dollar.
 The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index fell to 45.9 in December
from 58.7 in November, indicating activity contracted for the
first time since December 2006.
 A reading of 50 indicates purchasing activity remained flat
from the preceding month, while a higher reading indicates an
increase and a lower reading reflects a decrease.
 "The ISM services number (in the United States) was a bit
better than expected and at the same time you had the weaker
than expected Ivey number and that sort of caused a selloff,"
said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets.
 "It does seem like Ivey has had an impact on Canadian
sentiment right now, but I don't really understand why because
it's not an indicator that I really think is that reliable."
 The Ivey index, which is roughly equivalent to the U.S.
Institute of Supply Management indexes, makes no distinction
between manufacturing and services and is not seasonally
adjusted, which can leave it prone to sharp moves.
 The Ivey report wiped out earlier gains by the Canadian
dollar that came on the heels of a surprisingly weak U.S.
payrolls report that shook the greenback.
 The Canadian dollar had rallied to US$1.0151, valuing a
U.S. dollar at 98.51 Canadian cents, early in the North
American session, and as high as US$1.0160 overnight.
 It topped parity last September for the first time in 1976,
went on to reach a modern-day high above US$1.10 in November
and then trickled lower.
 (Editing by Rob Wilson)
 