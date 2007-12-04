Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:56 EST
Canada dollar dips on caution ahead of BoC decision

Tue Dec 4, 2007 8:16am EST
 
 By John McCrank
 TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against
the U.S. dollar as tensions in the money market prompted
investors to avoid risky currencies, and more bumps may be
ahead with a looming Bank of Canada interest rate decision.
 Domestic bond prices rose in a safe-haven bid.
 At 7:50 a.m. (1250 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at 99.66
U.S. cents, valuing each U.S. dollar at C$1.0034, down from
99.98 U.S. cents, or C$1.0002, at Monday's North American
close.
 With liquidity in some credit markets at its lowest in
years, and equity futures pointing to a weaker open, investors
avoided bets on risky currencies like the Canadian dollar, said
Adam Cole, currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in
London.
 One-month intrabank lending rates for the euro (Eurlibor)
were near 7-year highs, and one-month sterling London intrabank
rates (Libor) were at a 9-year high.
 "Because of what Canada exports, i.e., generally highly
cyclical commodities and because trade is generally a very
large portion of the economy and Canada is a very open economy,
it is therefore, in that sense, very keyed into the global
growth cycle."
 A global economic slowdown could dent demand for Canada's
commodity exports.
 While global factors were moving the currency in the
overseas session, the main event for the day will come at 9
a.m. with the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement.
 The market perceives the meeting as being too close to
call, with a 50 percent chance of a rate cut priced in.
 "So we should see some reaction in terms of dollar-Canada
either way, whether they do nothing or whether they cut," said
Cole.
 A Reuters poll taken on Friday showed eight of Canada's 13
primary securities dealers expect the central bank will leave
rates steady on Tuesday.
 Before Friday, analysts had been more or less split in
their expectations, but data showing the Canadian economy grew
more than expected in the third quarter tipped sentiment in
favor of no move in December.
 Looking ahead, most dealers polled expect an interest rate
cut in January.
 Since the currency's rapid ascent to a modern-day high of
US$1.1049 on Nov. 7, several central bank officials and senior
government officials have been concerned about how its strength
could hurt manufacturing and overall economic growth.
 BONDS RISE
 Canadian bond prices were slightly higher on a safe haven
bid as equities markets looked set for a lower opening.
 The overnight Canadian Libor rate LIBOR01 was at 4.4417
percent, down from 4.5650 percent on Monday. The Bank of Canada
targets 4.50 percent for the overnight rate.
 The two-year bond rose 2 Canadian cents to C$101.34 to
yield 3.544 percent. The 10-year bond climbed 6 Canadian cents
to C$100.93 to yield 3.882 percent.
 The yield spread between the two-year and 10-year bond
moved to 33.5 basis points from 33.1 at the previous close.
 The 30-year bond added 9 Canadian cents to C$115.91 to
yield 4.069 percent. In the United States, the 30-year treasury
yielded 4.3104 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 3.94 percent, up
from 3.91 percent at the previous close.
 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
 