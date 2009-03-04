CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on oil, risk appetite; bonds drop

* Rebounds from overnight weakness

* Analysts still see downward pressure

* Bonds weaken broadly with equity rally

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as risk appetite returned and oil prices rose.

The currency weakened overnight to as low as C$1.2968 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.11 U.S. cents, but gradually recovered on the prospect of more stimulus spending by China and firmer oil prices.

A senior Chinese economic planning official said China would increase spending in areas such as manufacturing and infrastructure, on top of the 4 trillion yuan ($585 billion) stimulus package unveiled in November. [ID:nBJC000263]

At 10:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD= was at C$1.2850 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.82 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2911 to the U.S. dollar, or 77.45 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.

"The directional bias in currencies, including Canada, has been led by a better bid to global risk," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.