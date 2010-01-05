CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs as oil heads toward $82

* Canadian dollar finishes at 96.25 U.S. cents

* Bonds higher, track U.S. market (Updates to close; adds details, quotes)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a 2-1/2-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as the greenback sagged and the commodity-linked currency got a lift from strength in oil prices.

Earlier in the session, the currency touched a high of C$1.0336 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.75 U.S. cents, its highest level since Oct. 20.

The rise was aided by a higher price for crude oil, a major Canadian export, which marched toward $82 a barrel, boosted in part by frigid weather in the U.S. and Europe, which increased demand for heating fuel. [O/R]

"What's happening is commodity prices are improving in the wake of continued recovery in the global economy," said Michael Gregory, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, referring to recent manufacturing data from the U.S. and China.

"The industrial part of the global economy, which is the consumer of raw materials, is picking up and that ultimately provides support for commodities and the Canadian dollar. That's the fundamental theme."