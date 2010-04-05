REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at 20-mth high on upbeat US data

(Fixes typo in headline and 2nd paragraph)

* C$ climbs to C$1.0057, or 99.17 U.S. cents, eyes parity

* Bonds lower across the curve

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, reaching a 20-month high as commodities and other riskier assets rallied following welcome data that showed U.S. employers created jobs last month.

At 7:56 a.m. (1156 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0057 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.43 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's finish at C$1.0084 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.17 U.S. cents. Earlier, the Canadian dollar hit C$1.0051, its highest point since parity was reached in July 2008.

"I think parity is imminent. I would expect to see it today, tomorrow. We really do have all the factors lining up for us here," said Camilla Sutton, a currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"We have strong domestic data, we have a very strong fiscal sovereign position and there is an economic global recovery and that is good for Canada."

U.S. data on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls rose at the fastest pace in three years, the strongest signal yet that its economic recovery is on a solid footing. [ID:nN01126422]

Sutton also pointed to 18-month highs for oil and copper prices, and general sentiment in favor of the Canadian dollar and Canadian-based assets. [O/R] [MET/L]

With risk appetite back on, Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve, following the U.S. Treasury market, where yields shot up after the positive jobs data. [US/]

The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR fell 9 Canadian cents to C$99.49 to yield 1.773 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR lost 44 Canadian cents to C$101.15. to yield 3.601 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)