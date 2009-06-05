CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls hard, bonds tumble after jobs reports

* C$ at 89.37 U.S. cents; off 1.9 percent for the week

* Bonds mostly lower, hit by jobs data and U.S. rate bets

* Canada sheds 41,800 jobs, jobless rate rises to 8.4 pct

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls fall 345,000, jobless rate up (Adds details)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in a week against the U.S. currency on Friday after Canadian and U.S. jobs figures painted a mixed picture of the progress by the two economies as they try to emerge from recession.

Canada lost more jobs than expected in May, while the U.S. data showed the most definitive evidence yet that that economy's severe weakness was diminishing.

Canada shed nearly 42,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate surged to an 11-year high of 8.4 percent, up from 8.0 percent in April. [ID:nN05253705].