CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls hard, bonds tumble after jobs reports
* C$ at 89.37 U.S. cents; off 1.9 percent for the week
* Bonds mostly lower, hit by jobs data and U.S. rate bets
* Canada sheds 41,800 jobs, jobless rate rises to 8.4 pct
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls fall 345,000, jobless rate up (Adds details)
By Ka Yan Ng
TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in a week against the U.S. currency on Friday after Canadian and U.S. jobs figures painted a mixed picture of the progress by the two economies as they try to emerge from recession.
Canada lost more jobs than expected in May, while the U.S. data showed the most definitive evidence yet that that economy's severe weakness was diminishing.
Canada shed nearly 42,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate surged to an 11-year high of 8.4 percent, up from 8.0 percent in April. [ID:nN05253705].
In the United States, employers cut 345,000 jobs last month, the fewest since September and far fewer than forecast, triggering gains by the U.S. dollar. The U.S. unemployment rate, however, raced to 9.4 percent from 8.9 percent in April, its highest level in nearly 26 years. [ID:nN05274048] Continued...