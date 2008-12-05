CANADA FX DEBT-C$ snaps 7-day losing streak, bonds slump

* Canadian dollar rebounds from disappointing jobs data

* 70,600 Canadian jobs lost in November, most in 26 years

* Bonds slump as stocks make late-day jump

* Bank of Canada in focus, seen slashing rates on Tuesday

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar clawed back from a six-week low versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, ending a seven-day losing streak, encouraged by a late stock market rally and after the currency failed to drop through a key technical level.

Bond prices were lower across the board on the late-session stock market bounce, reversing early gains stemming from dour jobs figures.

The currency finished the session at C$1.2709 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.68 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2781 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.24 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.