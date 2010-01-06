CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises as oil pierces $83 a barrel

* C$ ends up at 96.85 U.S. cents

* Bonds notch mixed performance (Updates to close, adds quote)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, boosted by a weaker greenback and by rising crude oil prices, which punched through the $83 a barrel mark.

The U.S. dollar fell against the euro after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting highlighted the possibility of more stimulus measures for the economy. [FRX/]

Oil prices climbed for a 10th straight day to above $83 a barrel, boosted in part on expectations that frigid weather will boost demand for heating fuel. [O/R]

As well, ongoing Canadian dollar sentiment is helping to push the dollar/Canada towards a low of C$1.207, said Camilla Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"Breaking that (level) would obviously indicate new downward momentum on dollar/Canada," she said. "I suspect we'll see a test of that in the next couple of sessions."