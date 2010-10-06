Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:35 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to 2-month high as US$ slides

Wed Oct 6, 2010 8:56am EDT
 
   * Touches high of C$1.0116 to the US$, or 98.85 U.S. cents
 * Bond prices flat to higher
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rallied to a
two-month high on Wednesday as the greenback tumbled against a
range of currencies on growing expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will further ease monetary policy.
 Recent comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who
was quoted as saying the central bank should do much more to
spur the economy, kept negative dollar sentiment firmly intact.
 Speculation about further Fed action grew in the aftermath
of easing steps by the Bank of Japan, which on Tuesday pledged
to pump more funds into the struggling economy and keep rates
almost at zero in a surprise move that helped to send commodity
 "It does seem like central banks are preparing to do more
to support the global economy," said Doug Porter, deputy chief
economist at BMO Capital Markets.
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$1.0116 to
the U.S. dollar, or 98.85 U.S. cents, its strongest since Aug.
5. By 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT) it trimmed gains and was at C$1.0152
to the U.S. dollar, or 98.50 U.S. cents, still comfortably
higher than Tuesday's finish at C$1.0173 to the U.S. dollar, or
98.30 U.S. cents.
 A "disappointing" U.S. private sector employment reading
helped drag the Canadian dollar back from the session high,
 "It does suggest there is some downside risk to Friday's
U.S. employment report. The general view was that we'd see some
modest underlying improvement in private sector employment for
September. But the ADP figure suggests just the opposite," said
Porter.
 Friday's U.S. report is expected to show overall nonfarm
payrolls were unchanged in September, based on a Reuters poll
of analysts, but a rise in private payrolls of 75,000.
 Canadian government bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries
higher. The two-year bond CA2YT=RR climbed 5 Canadian cents
to yield 1.337 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose
40 Canadian cents to yield 2.722 percent.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 