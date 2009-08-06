CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases, bonds up, caution ahead of jobs data

* C$ eases, expected to trade in narrow range

* Bond prices up across curve after BoE raises QE program

* Canadian, U.S. jobs data awaited

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday morning as the market awaited key jobs data for further evidence of economic revival.

After topping out overnight at C$1.0676 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.67 U.S. cents, the Canadian dollar has since drifted lower and was expected to stay within a fairly narrow range ahead of Friday, when it will get a double serving of jobs data from Canada and the United States.

At 7:55 a.m. (1155 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.0726 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.23 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0701 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.45 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

"The market is just on hold for upcoming employment reports. We could get some action depending on what claims do but a more dominant trend will emerge on Friday once we get a reading on both the Canadian and U.S. jobs reports," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

Data on tap for Thursday includes Canadian building permits figures for June, and the latest U.S. weekly data on first-time claims for jobless benefits, both which may have a short-lived impact on currency markets ahead of the marquee monthly jobs statistics.

Markets expect Statistics Canada to report net job losses in July of 17,500, pushing the unemployment rate to an 11-year high of 8.8 percent. [ID:nN05250302]

In the previous session, Canada's dollar erased an early slide and closed higher versus the greenback as hopes for improvement in the global economy helped to ignite greater appetite for riskier assets.

Canadian bond prices were higher across the curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries and European bond markets, after the Bank of England raised its quantitatitve easing total to an unexpectedly large 175 billion pounds. [ID:nL6430949]

But caution remained ahead of Friday's important jobs figures and prices rose a bit after falling the last two sessions.

The two-year Canadian bond edged up 2 Canadian cents to C$99.06 to yield 1.465 percent, while the 10-year bond gained 20 Canadian cents to C$101.50 to yield 3.567 percent.

The 30-year bond rose 25 Canadian cents to C$115.70 to yield 4.053 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury yielded 4.520 percent.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)