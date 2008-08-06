Canadian dollar rattled again by oil-price fall

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell more than half a cent to a fresh 11-month low versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the downdraft in commodity prices continued to rattle the currency.

Canadian bond prices, with no key economic data to spark a move, finished mostly flat across the curve as dealers bided their time until key Canadian jobs figures are released on Friday.

The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0477 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.45 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0419 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.98 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.

As has been the case in recent sessions, Canada's role as a key exporter of oil weighed on its currency since the price of oil fell to a three-month low less than a month after it vaulted to a record above $147 a barrel.

"It hasn't been the same degree that other commodity-based currencies have fallen, but normally if commodity prices fall we tend to get dragged along," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

While commodity-linked currencies have been under pressure in recent weeks, the Canadian dollar has managed to outperform other commodity-based currencies, most notably the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Still, the Canadian currency is down 2 percent this week after two straight losing weeks, and the main culprits have been weak commodity prices and concerns about global growth.