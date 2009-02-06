CANADA FX DEBT-C$ trims losses as U.S. data spurs stimulus hopes

* C$ trims losses after U.S. jobs data released

* Bonds rise as March BoC rate cut seen after poor data

* Canada Jan employment -129K, worst job loss on record

* Unemployment rate rises to 7.2 pct from 6.6 pct in Dec (Updates to late morning, adds quote)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar trimmed losses versus the U.S. currency on Friday as hopes for further U.S. government stimulus overtook fallout from weaker-than-expected domestic jobs figures.

The Canadian dollar tumbled to a two-week low versus the greenback after a Canadian government report showed the biggest monthly job loss ever recorded. [ID:nN06253705]

But it recovered some of its losses as the worst U.S. unemployment data in decades boosted political pressure for a economic stimulus deal to be passed, lifting U.S. stocks and triggering a price fall in U.S. government debt.