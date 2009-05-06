Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:13 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds after domestic building permits data

Wed May 6, 2009 9:24am EDT
 
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar reclaimed
ground lost overnight and rose versus the U.S. currency on
Wednesday morning, due partly to domestic building permits data
that came in much stronger than expectations.
 Canada's currency rose as high as C$1.1721 to the U.S.
dollar, or 85.32 U.S. cents, up comfortably from an overnight
low of C$1.1826 to the U.S. dollar or 84.56 U.S. cents.
 A good portion of the move followed data that showed the
value of building permits rose by 23.5 percent in March from
February after five months of declines. [ID:N06546133]
 "The market isn't looking for reasons to sell risk, it's
looking for reasons to buy risk, so the building permits data
certainly played to the audience there," said David Watt,
senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
 By 9:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar had retreated
slightly to C$1.1748 to the U.S. dollar or 85.12 U.S. cents,
still up from C$1.1761 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.03 U.S. cents,
at Tuesday's session close.
 Data that showed U.S. private employers cut fewer jobs than
expected last month also helped boost sentiment and convinced
some investors to move into perceived higher-risk currencies
like the Canadian dollar, according to Watt.
 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve alongside
the bigger U.S. Treasury market as the data from both sides of
the border lessened the appeal of more secure assets like
government debt.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 