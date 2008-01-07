Canadian dollar bounces off 2-1/2 week low

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar bounced off a two-and-a-half-week low against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning, reversing a data-related stumble during the holiday-shortened preceding week.

Domestic bond prices fell across the curve as dealers adjusted positions following exaggerated moves last week when weak data sparked rallies.

At 9:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at US$1.0015, valuing a U.S. dollar at 99.85 Canadian cents, up from 99.87 U.S. cents, or C$1.0013, at Friday's close.

During the overnight session, the Canadian dollar had fallen to 99.21 U.S. cents, or C$1.008, its lowest level since December 19, as gold and oil prices came off recent highs.

The overnight slide extended Friday's one-cent drop after the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index, not normally a market mover, showed Canadian purchasing activity sagged in December.

"I think what we're seeing in markets overall is a bit of a reversal from Friday's very big move," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Markets may have pulled a little too far to one side of the boat on Friday and that's especially true for the Canadian dollar's response to the Ivey index."