Wed Jul 8, 2009 1:33pm EDT
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls to 7-week low as oil, equities drop

Wed Jul 8, 2009 1:33pm EDT
 
 * C$ down at 85.51 U.S. cents
 * Bond prices higher across curve as TSX tumbles
 (Adds details)
 TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar erased
early gains and fell to a seven-week low against the U.S.
currency on Wednesday, as oil and equity prices slid on worries
about the pace of economic growth.
 The currency peaked at C$1.1587 to the U.S. dollar and then
fell to C$1.1720, its lowest level since May 18, as a selloff
in the resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange intensified amid
tumbling commodity prices.
 Toronto followed global markets lower as jitters about the
economy hit financial markets and pushed the yen to six-week
high against the greenback. [MKTS/GLOB]
 "This is all related to global risk: the concept of whether
we're getting better or not, and how quickly we will recover,"
said Firas Askari, head of foreign exchange trading BMO Capital
Markets.
 "There's still a lot of uncertainty and that's what it
comes down to. Uncertainty is not great for markets."
 At 1:22 p.m. (1722 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.1695 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.51 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.1661 to the U.S. dollar, or 85.76 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's
close.
 Domestic bond prices were largely higher across the curve
as money flowed into safer government debt, as well as
following the bigger U.S. Treasury market, where debt prices
were higher on Wednesday following an auction. [ID:nN08382724]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)
 