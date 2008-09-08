Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:36 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canadian dollar slides against rallying greenback

Mon Sep 8, 2008 5:40pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * Canadian dollar dips 0.1 percent as greenback rallies
 * Bond prices mixed on U.S. mortgage insurer bailout
 By John McCrank
 TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dipped
against the U.S. dollar on Monday as renewed confidence in the
U.S. financial sector following the U.S. government's takeover
of the two biggest U.S. mortgage finance companies convinced
investors to buy the greenback.
 Canadian bond prices were mixed as investors considered the
implications of the bailout of Freddie Mac FRE.N and Fannie
Mae FNM.N.
 The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at
C$1.0647 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.92 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0633 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.05 U.S. cents, at Friday's
close.
 The currency spent the session in a wide range of C$1.0551
to the U.S. dollar, or 94.78 U.S. cents, to C$1.0715, or 93.33
U.S. cents.
 Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae own or guarantee half of all
outstanding U.S. mortgage debt, and the government bailout gave
the market confidence that even if the worst of the U.S.
housing crisis was not over, it would be contained.
 The Canadian dollar initially held its own against the
rallying greenback. But as the U.S. dollar strengthened,
commodity prices, which investors had been buying into for a
lack of better alternatives, fell and the Canadian dollar came
off with them.
 Canada is a major exporter of many key commodities and its
currency is often influenced by the direction of their prices.
 Commodity prices and moves in the greenback will remain the
main drivers of the Canadian dollar over the short term, said
David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia
Capital.
 "If this (U.S.) dollar rally continues, then the Canadian
dollar is going to come under more pressure and it's very
possible that we see levels towards the C$1.0750-C$1.0780
area," Bradley said.
 The news was not all bad for the Canadian dollar as it rose
against most of the other major currencies, including the euro
and the British pound.
 A report that Canadian building permits rose 1.8 percent in
July from June and beat estimates for a decline of 2 percent
was largely ignored by the currency market.
 BOND PRICES MIXED
 Canadian bond prices were mixed as investors considered the
implications of what the buyout of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
would mean for the U.S. market.
 "The Fed is going to have to be twice as cautious about
hiking rates in the future because suddenly the government has
a vested interest in Fannie and Freddie and keeping mortgage
rates low and keeping home owners away from foreclosures and so
on," said Eric Lascelles, chief economics and rates strategist
at TD Securities.
 The two-year bond was up 1 Canadian cent at C$100.03 to
yield 2.738 percent, while the 10-year slid 7 Canadian cents to
C$106.23 to yield 3.488 percent.
 The yield spread between the two-year and 10-year bond was
73.3 basis points, down from 76.0 basis points at the previous
close.
 The 30-year bond rose 16 Canadian cents to C$118.01 for a
yield of 3.946 percent. In the United States, the 30-year
Treasury yielded 4.280 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 2.42 percent, up
from 2.40 percent at the previous close.
 (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Peter Galloway)
 