Canadian dollar rises with commodities, bonds up

By John McCrank

TORONTO (Reuters) - Lofty oil and gold prices helped the commodity-linked Canadian dollar rise against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, but a lack of Canadian economic data limited gains.

Canadian bond prices rallied on a safe haven bid as North American equity markets turned negative.

The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at 99.56 U.S. cents, valuing a U.S. dollar at C$1.0044, up from 99.44 U.S. cents, or C$1.0056, at Monday's close.

The currency passed the parity mark with the U.S. dollar shortly before midday, rising to a high of US$1.0034, making a U.S. dollar worth 99.66 Canadian cents. But it was unable to maintain the momentum as oil prices slid back from session highs.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 closed up more than 1 percent, at above $96 a barrel on fears of violence in Nigeria and speculation of declining U.S. crude stocks. Meanwhile, spot gold XAU= hit a record high above $880 an ounce, supported by a weaker greenback and higher oil prices.

Canada is a major producer and exporter of both oil and gold, and its currency has followed their price increases higher over the past few years.

But as fears of a recession in the United States grow, the foreign exchange market is waiting for more economic data to dictate direction, said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.