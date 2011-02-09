Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:20 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pushes a bit higher, bonds rally

Wed Feb 9, 2011 5:10pm EST
 
 * C$ rises to C$0.9939 vs US$, or $1.0061
 * Canadian bonds, U.S. Treasuries up after auctions
 * Bernanke, LSE's bid for TSX have little impact
 (Updates to close, adds trading comments)
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar ended a touch
higher against the greenback in undistinguished range-bound
trade on Wednesday with investors shrugging off dovish U.S.
Federal Reserve talk as well as a takeover bid for Toronto
Stock Exchange operator TMX Group X.TO by the London Stock
Exchange (LSE.L: Quote).
 In congressional testimony, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
suggested U.S. economic conditions are still too weak for the
central bank to pull back its vast monetary stimulus, despite a
welcome drop in the jobless rate. [ID:nN09164124]
 "Even Mr. Bernanke today couldn't inspire too much for the
market, so it was a little bit of a let-down," said Steve
Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.
"It's been very uninspirational trade so far this week in a lot
of the currencies."
  The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 closed the North American
session at C$0.9939 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0061, up from
Tuesday's North American session close of C$0.9946 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0054.
 Analysts said the LSE-TMX takeover deal will support the
market longer term, but it had no immediate impact on
Wednesday.[ID:nN09186774]
 "This deal speaks to the structural strength in the
Canadian economy that many foreign investors have noticed in
recent months," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist
at TD Securities.
 Butler said that if the deal is approved by the federal
government, it has the potential to push up the Canadian
currency. But he noted Ottawa's rejection of BHP Billiton's $39
billion takeover move on fertilizer giant Potash Corp late last
year.
 "All of a sudden this is just Potash all over again ...
There's a little bit of skepticism in the market," he said.
 There was no domestic data on tap on Wednesday, nor major
speeches or events, and investors looked to new home price
figures on Thursday and monthly trade data on Friday for
direction.
 SOLID NORTH AMERICAN AUCTIONS
 Canadian government bonds rallied modestly on Wednesday
following a decent auction of C$3.2 billion of domestic
three-year bonds and a strong 10-year sale in the United
States. [US/] [CA/AUC]
 Canada's auction of three-year bonds saw bids from primary
dealers total C$7.8 billion, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio
of 2.435. This was slightly stronger than the 2.425 of the last
auction in December, and roughly in line with other three-year
sales over the past year. [ID:nEMS1ILH9E]
 Following the sale, the existing benchmark three-year bond
CA3YT=RR was up 4 Canadian cents to yield 2.059 percent.
 "It was a well-received auction, consistent with what we've
seen," Tulk said. "It's comforting because after yesterday's
dismal three-year auction in the U.S., this does give us just a
little bit of extra incentive that 'look, the Canadian market
is still well supported'."
 Still, Canadian bonds lagged the price gains seen south of
the border, with 10-year Treasury yields trading 20 basis
points above the Canadian curve, compared with 25 basis points
on Tuesday.
 The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR  added 3
Canadian cents to yield 1.870 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR climbed 33 Canadian cents to yield 3.449 percent.
 "You're seeing a bit of flattening in the Canadian curve
where two years are underperforming after having outperformed
for quite some time now," added Tulk, noting  the yield is
still too low, with that part of the curve underestimating the
amount of tightening expected by the Bank of Canada.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)
 